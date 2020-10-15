Will schools reopen by year-end? Court asks TN government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday wondered whether there is any possibility of opening the schools in the State by the end of this year. The State submitted that a total of 32 CBSE schools had violated by collecting excess fees. The court directed the Chief Education Officer to probe the complaints and file a detailed report.

The Madras High Court in an order on July 17 permitted the management schools in the State to collect for the 2020-21 academic year with 75 per cent of the fees collected during the previous academic year. Of this, 40 per cent can be collected as advance fees on or before August 31. The balance 35 per cent shall be collected within two months from the date of reopening and commencement of physical classes.

The court also extended the deadline for payment of 40% of school fees from August 31 to September 30.

The counsel representing the CBSE informed the court that a total of 32 schools were found to have violated the court order by collecting excess fees. The counsel submitted the list of the names of the schools from which complaints were received from the parents.

Justice Anand Venkatesh directed the respective Chief Education Officers to probe into the complaints made and file a detailed report on it. The nine other schools that were earlier ordered to be present in the court were also ordered to file a report on the allegations raised against them. However, the schools submitted that there are still several parents who have not paid even 40 per cent fees and no deadline has been given to them.

The judge, recording the submissions, sought to know from the Special government pleader on whether schools will be opened by the end of the year. However, the court also said that fees structure can be worked out again only if schools open physically. The court directed schools and the state to file a detailed report on queries raised by November 11.