STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Auto driver abducted by mistake thrown out of car after kidnappers realise folly in TN

Ramu’s five abductors kept him captive inside a car for over 30 minutes before dumping him on the outskirts of Puliyampatti in Madurai after realising the mistake.

Published: 16th October 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: “Oops... we abducted you mistakenly, you can go now,” was what T Ramu’s five abductors told him after keeping him captive inside a car for over 30 minutes before dumping him on the outskirts of Puliyampatti in Madurai. The gruelling episode left the 26-year-old autorickshaw driver in a state of shock for hours.

The plot and the person 
Ramu, a resident of Keelakadaneri near Peraiyur, was waiting for passengers at the T Kallupatti auto stand on Tuesday afternoon when an unidentified man approached him for ride to Villur. Ramu’s demand for Rs 120 met little resistance. All was normal till Kolliveeranpatti where the passenger asked Ramu to pull over near a car. No sooner had he stopped his vehicle than four persons stepped out of the car and shoved him into the vehicle’s backseat, sources said.

He was blindfolded and punched black and blue before he was given a chance to speak. To his query why him, they said that he shouldn’t have married *Rama. It was then that Ramu realised what was happening and hollered that he neither knew anyone by that name nor had he married one.

Breaking dawn
The threats, kicks, punches came to an abrupt halt, punctuated by whispers of blame game among the captors. At Puliyampatti village, some eight kilometres from T Kallupatti, Ramu was thrown out of the car, still blindfolded. With his ordeal over, Ramu managed to alert his friends and police about what took place. He was soon admitted to a private hospital. 

Assumption
The T Kallupatti Inspector Duraipandian said that the abductors might have mistaken Ramu for one P Sakthivel, whose auto Ramu was riding to make a living. Sakthivel is also an auto driver. An investigation is on and CCTV footage from the locality is being scanned. T Kallupatti police registered a case under various sections of IPC.  (*Name changed)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp