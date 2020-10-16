‘Govt has sought explanation from Anna varsity V-C over letter to Centre’

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam on Thursday said the letter sent by Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa, to the Central government, was a disorderly action and an explanation has been sought from him by the State government.

Speaking to the media after taking part in a function at the Villupuram district collectorate, the minister said, “Based on the request by the V-C to give Anna University an Institute of Eminence (IoE) status, the government had formed a committee comprising ministers to study the demand.” He added that a decision was still pending.

“Meanwhile, in the State Assembly too, we had clarified that the government won’t accept anything that affects reservation at any cause.” “Some points in the V-C’s letter seeking the IoE status affect the 69 per cent reservation brought by the Jayalalithaa government.

Though we have asked for an explanation, they refused to give one. So, we clearly said that it’s not possible now. Surappa bypassed the State government and the Chancellor, and wrote to the Centre,” the minister added. “Surappa also mentioned that they will develop self-financial resources. We don’t know how that is going to happen. This is clearly a disorderly action,” said Shanmugam.

‘Told Centre not to tamper with quota’

The Ministry of Education has agreed to confer the status if the State provides financial surety. The State, however, said that they are willing to accept the status, only if the Centre is willing to provide all the grants.

On May 20, Surappa explained the State government how the varsity would be able to generate own funds. On October 12, he said, “The chief secretary sent a letter (to the Centre) accepting the tag, provided the existing reservation system in the State is upheld.” He asked the Centre to ensure that the existing reservation system is not tampered with, added the V-C