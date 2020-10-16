STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ministers flock Palaniswami’s village to attend his mother’s final rites

Ministers of several departments participated in the final ritual of the mother of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his village on Thursday. 

Published: 16th October 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

TN ministers participating in the final ritual of the Chief Minister’s mother at Siluvampalayam village on Thursday

By Express News Service

SALEM: Ministers of several departments participated in the final ritual of the mother of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his village on Thursday. Chief Minister’s mother, K Thavusayammal (93), died at a private hospital in the city on Monday.

The mortal remains were cremated on Tuesday morning, and the final rites were carried out at the village Siluvampalayam on Thursday. Chief Minister’s elder brother, K Govindaraj, performed rituals; ashes were collected and immersed in the Cauvery.

School Education Department Minister K A Sengottaiyan, Electricity Department Minister P Thangamani, Local Administration Department Minister SP Velumani, Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Information and Publicity Department Minister Kadambur Raju, Revenue Department Minister R B Udhayakumar, Transport department Minister M R Vijayabaskar, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman and TN representative in New Delhi, N Thalavai Sundaram, participated at the function.

Later, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan met the CM and paid floral tribute to the deceased. Speaking to media, he said that the late Thavusayammal played a vital role in Palaniswami’s development and added that since Palaniswami has faith in God, he would always work towards the welfare of the people and country. 

Ponnar meets EPS
Former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan said the late Thavusayammal played a vital role in Palaniswami’s life. Since Palaniswami has faith in God, he would always work towards the welfare of the people and country, he added 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Thavusayammal Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp