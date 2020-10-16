Ministers flock Palaniswami’s village to attend his mother’s final rites

By Express News Service

SALEM: Ministers of several departments participated in the final ritual of the mother of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his village on Thursday. Chief Minister’s mother, K Thavusayammal (93), died at a private hospital in the city on Monday.

The mortal remains were cremated on Tuesday morning, and the final rites were carried out at the village Siluvampalayam on Thursday. Chief Minister’s elder brother, K Govindaraj, performed rituals; ashes were collected and immersed in the Cauvery.

School Education Department Minister K A Sengottaiyan, Electricity Department Minister P Thangamani, Local Administration Department Minister SP Velumani, Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Information and Publicity Department Minister Kadambur Raju, Revenue Department Minister R B Udhayakumar, Transport department Minister M R Vijayabaskar, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman and TN representative in New Delhi, N Thalavai Sundaram, participated at the function.

Later, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan met the CM and paid floral tribute to the deceased. Speaking to media, he said that the late Thavusayammal played a vital role in Palaniswami’s development and added that since Palaniswami has faith in God, he would always work towards the welfare of the people and country.

Ponnar meets EPS

