Seven special trains to tackle Deepavali rush

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway announced seven special trains, to clear the rush during Deepavali festival. According to a press statement, Chennai Central - Madurai AC superfast tri-weekly special will commence service on October 19 from Chennai.

The train will leave Chennai Central at 10.30 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and reach Madurai at 7.20 in the next morning. Similarly, the train in return direction will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from Madurai.

Similarly, Chennai Central - Coimbatore Shatabdi special trains (except Tuesday) and Chennai Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto bi-weekly special trains will be introduced. In addition, Thiruvananthapuram - Shalimar bi-weekly festival special, Kanniyakumari - Howrah weekly special via Chennai Egmore and Santhragachi - Chennai Central bi-weekly special will also be operated. The five special trains will be operated till further notice.

In the meanwhile, two more special trains will be operated for specific dates. The Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil festival special will leave Chennai Egmore at 6.55 pm on October 22, 24, 29, November 12 and 13 and reach Nagercoil at 7.30 am the next day

Similarly, in the return direction, Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore festival special will leave Nagercoil at 4.15 pm on October 26, 27 and November 1, 15 and 16 and reach Chennai Egmore at 5 am the next day. The Howrah - Puducherry - Howrah weekly special train will leave Howrah at 11.30 pm on Sundays and reach Puducherry at 8.50 am on Tuesday. The trains will leave Howrah on October 18, 25, November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.