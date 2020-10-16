Tension in Tiruvannamalai after college student murdered in road rage, PMK men resort to stir

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tension prevailed in Tiruvannamalai after a college student was murdered in an incident of road rage leading to protests by workers belonging to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) demanding stringent action against the culprit and compensation for the bereaved family.

Police sources said the deceased S Gurubaran, 20, Pillaiyar Coil Street, Raja Thoppu, in Kilpennathur, had a wordy duel with another youngster M Dheena, 21, of Kalaignar Nagar, Kilpennathur, on Thursday night.

Gurubaran, belonging to the Vanniyar community, was stated to have brushed Dheena with his bike when the latter, a Dalit, was taking chicken from a road side shop near the bus stand in Kilpennathur.

After some persons in the area intervened, both left the spot.

However, later, Gurubaran saw Dheena near the panchayat union office and questioned why he had verbally abused him.

This led to a fresh exchange of heated words and while Gurubaran was about to leave the place, Dheena allegedly attacked him with a stone on the head inflicting grievous injuries.

“He was rushed to the primary health centre (PHC) at Kilpennathur before being shifted to Govt Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital (GTMCH) where he was pronounced dead,” a police officer said.

A contingent of 50 police personnel led by a DSP was deployed at Kilpennathur to avert any caste flare-up.

Enraged by the murder, relatives of Gurubaran, a final year student of Tamil Literature, and PMK men thronged the Kilpennathur police station.

Led by former MP Durai and PMK state deputy general secretary R Kalidass, they blocked the road demanding stringent action against the culprit.

“We demand stringent action against the culprit. Moreover, the government should provide compensation to the bereaved family and a job in a government department,” Kalidass stressed.

Top officers, including SP S Aravind and Assistant SP Kiran Shruthi, camped in Kilpennathur.

The police nabbed Dheena and slapped a case under sections 294 (b) (verbal abuse) and 302 (murder) on him. He was stated to be a drug addict.

“We have secured him. Interrogations are going on,” Kiran Shruthi said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem was performed at the GTMCH.