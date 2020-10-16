STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN not to accept Centre's offer of Institute of Eminence status for Anna University: Minister

But, at the same time, the facilities students would be getting if Anna University received IOE status will be provided, said Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan

Published: 16th October 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Anna University

A file photo of Anna University | Express

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided not to accept the Institute of Eminence status offered by the central government to Anna University as it could affect the state’s reservation policy, said Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan on Friday.

The IOE status could also lead to entrance examinations for admission to Anna University and there are chances that the fee could be increased, he said.

Speaking to the media persons at Dharmapuri, Minister Anbalagan said, “Due to the importance given by the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for higher education in the state, Anna University has developed to the level of getting IOE status. But there are problems in accepting the IOE status offered by the central government. If we accept the IOE status to Anna University, there will be a question mark over the 69 percent reservation followed by the state government. There are also chances for introduction of entrance examinations for admission into Anna University and increasing the fees, which could affect the student community.”

Considering all these factors, the state government has decided not to accept the central government’s offer of IOE status to Anna University, Anbalagan added.

There should be a modification in the 2017 IOE regulation confirming that the state reservation policy would not be affected, otherwise we could not accept the IOE status, he explained.

But, at the same time, the facilities students would be getting to improve the standards of education and research, if Anna University received IOE status, will be provided by the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami by allocating required funds. Anna University is an already developed university, which can be proved by its NIRF rankings, he said.

About Anna University Vice Chancellor MK Surappa writing to the Centre directly, Anbalagan said, “We have asked for an explanation from the Vice Chancellor about his claim of mobilizing financial resources on its own. Based on his reply, action will be taken.”

Vice Chancellors work only for three years, but it is the responsibility of the government to take care of the university for its lifetime, he added.

While the central government has fixed a target of 50 percent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035, Tamil Nadu has achieved 49 percent GER last year and could have reached 50 percent this year, he added.

The bill for the bifurcation of Anna University was sent to the Governor for his approval, he noted.

Plus Two students who have written supplementary examinations and those who failed to join can now take up the vacant seats in government arts and science colleges up to October 31, he added.

