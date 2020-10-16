STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Won't proceed with MBBS admissions till Governor decides on NEET quota bill, TN govt assures HC

Upset by the prospect that the interests of so many government school students will be put in jeopardy if the decision is not taken on time, Justice Kirubakaran broke down in tears during the hearing

Published: 16th October 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: The state government assured the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that the government will not issue the prospectus for 2020-2021 medical admissions till governor Banwarilal Purohit takes a decision on the Bill passed to provide horizontal reservation for government school students.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan stated this before a bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi which was hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) that sought implementation of the sub-quota reservation of 7.5 percent medical seats in Tamil Nadu for government school students in the state from the current academic year itself.

The litigants -- President of a Parent Teachers Association in Madurai S Ramakrishnan, and a medical aspirant from Madurai V Muthukumar -- were concerned that though the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy on preferential basis to students of Government Schools Bill, 2020, passed by the cabinet recently, was placed before the governor a month ago, he is yet to take a decision on this.

Pointing out that the NEET results are to be published soon and the admission process would start thereafter, they prayed to the court to intervene in the matter.

Hearing the case on Wednesday, the judges sought a response from the state by Friday.

However, when the case was heard on Friday, Narayan, appearing on behalf of the state, pointed out Article 200 of the Constitution, which spells the powers available for the governor in taking decisions on bills passed by cabinet, and stated that the courts cannot issue a mandamus (order) interfering with the same.  

Upset by the prospect that the interests of so many government school students, who hail from humble backgrounds and aspire to pursue medicine, will be put in jeopardy if the decision is not taken on time, Justice Kirubakaran broke down in tears during the course of the hearing.

“The Bill is a helping hand to government school students who come from poor and marginalised background. It provides them a level playing field. We appreciate all political parties for standing united and passing the Bill,” he said. “But if the decision is not taken before announcement of NEET results, will it not affect the students?” Justice Kirubakaran questioned.

Justice Pugalendhi pointed out, “The same Constitution that grants power to Constitutional authorities to take decisions also states that the decisions should be taken ‘as soon as possible’.”

Narayan informed the judges that the government will not issue the admission prospectus till a decision is taken on the Bill.

Recording his statement, the judges adjourned the case to October 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN medical admissions TN governor
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp