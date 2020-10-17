Acclaimed carnatic vocalist P S Narayanaswamy dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Padmabhushana Vid. Shri Puliyur Subramaniam Narayanaswamy, one among the finest gurus of carnatic music in India, passed away last night at his residence here.

A winner of many awards and titles, including the Padma Bhushan, and Kalaimamani from the Tamil Nadu government, Narayanaswamy was a torch bearer of the Semmangudi Tradition, evolving a style of his own with ‘Manodharma Sangeetham’.

A fine concert musician, P. S Narayanswamy stood apart as a performer due to his repertoire of compositions he learnt from his Guru Semmangudi Sreenivasa Iyer.

Acknowledged as one of the greatest bearers of the Semmangudi baani, he is held in great respect among musicians, critics, and students.

The 86-year-old breathed his last at his residence at 10.40 pm, Friday, 16th October 2020.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and innumerable number of disciples whom he fondly taught Carnatic music.

Carnatic musician Ranjani recalled her memories learning under the maestro with her sister Gayatri. She described it as learning under a "mammoth Banyan tree."

Adding that they would not be accomplished singers without his training and encouragement, Ranjani said, "Each of his Sishyas, like the roots of a Banyan tree have found their own niche. Usually a Guru sets a path and the students try and fit into that. But he created so many unique talents."

She added that Narayaswamy knew exactly what feedback each student needed.