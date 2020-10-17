STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre opposes 50 percent reservation for TN govt doctors in PG super speciality courses

In view of the divergent opinions expressed by the Centre and state, the court has to necessarily hear the versions of both sides before passing final orders in this writ petition, the judge said

Published: 17th October 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The central government has informed the Madras High Court that it does not favour providing 50 per cent reservation for Tamil Nadu government doctors in PG super speciality courses in medical colleges in the state.

Senior central government standing counsel Subbu Ranga Bharathi on Friday informed this to the bench of Justice Anand Venkatesh. She said that she has received written instructions from the central government to this effect and sought time to file a detailed report.

The case pertains to a group of government doctors seeking direction to the Tamil Nadu government to notify 50 per cent reservation of seats in super speciality medical courses for the academic year 2020-2021.

The Supreme Court in a recent judgement ruled that the state government has the authority to reserve seats in PG course admissions for government hospital doctors. The petitioner's counsel G Sankaran pointed out the Supreme Court's verdict.

During the hearing, advocate-general Vijay Narayan, on behalf of the state government, submitted, “The state is now in the process of taking a decision and the decision taken by the government will be reported in the next date of hearing." He also added that the state is now in the process of assessing the total seats that are to be filled up in the PG courses and also in the super speciality courses.

Justice Anand Venkatesh after recording the submissions made by the counsels in his interim order stated, “The Supreme Court...in Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association and other cases...has specifically traced the powers of reservation of in-service candidates. Both the Centre and state have powers to enact a law with regard to providing reservation for in-service candidates in PG and super-speciality courses."

In view of the divergent opinions expressed by the central and state governments, the court has to necessarily hear the versions of both sides before passing final orders in this writ petition, the judge observed. The court adjourned the plea to November 9 for filing reports from the central government.

