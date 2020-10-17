TN records 4295 fresh COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths; over 10% of state's population tested

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The downward trend of the COVID-19 curve continued in Tamil Nadu on Saturday with 4295 fresh cases and 57 more deaths.

According to the State Health Bulletin, the total number of cases is now at 6,83,486 and the toll is 10,586. Among the deceased, 54 people had comorbidities while three had none.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old woman named Ranimurthi, who had a fourth-grade lung infection accompanied by diabetes and hypertension, was successfully treated for COVID-19 and discharged on October 14 from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

A senior doctor from the RGGGH said the woman was admitted on September 27 with 80 percent oxygen saturation.

“She was immediately put on high flow nasal oxygen. She started showing improvement and began breathing naturally before she was discharged,” said the doctor.

On Saturday, the number of people discharged reached 6,32,708 after 5005 more people were discharged, while the active cases in the state are at 40,192.

With 88,574 tests, the total number of tests done in the state is now at 86,07,821, which is more than ten percent of the state’s population.

In Chennai, a high of 1458 people were discharged against the 1132 fresh cases recorded on Saturday.

The number of cases seem to be reducing in the city which now has 12,907 active cases, while 1,72,533 people have been discharged out of the 1,89,944 people infected totally. A total of 3,504 people have died of COVID-19 in the city.