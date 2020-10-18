Atulya Bharat 2.0: A national quiz in local languages

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If online trivia games and the daily crossword have failed to satisfy your daily dose of creative fun, here’s a quiz with a happy incentive. Arvind Rajeev of X Quix It and Bodhanapu Vishnu of TackOn bring to you Atulya Bharat 2.0 -- a multiple-choice quiz on India in your language.

“The quiz will be available in eight languages — Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese and Hindi. This is an effort to take quizzing to the non-metro cities. Right now, quizzing is concentrated in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. When we do multi-language quizzes, people from tier-2 and tier-3 towns are very much interested in it.

We already did a few such quizzes in May and June. It’s inspired this that we are doing this quiz in a somewhat bigger scale,” explains Vishnu. This is a social initiative by TackOn and X Quiz it to propagate the goodness of quizzing across languages and engage across languages, chips in Arvind. The format is simple enough. Those interested in participating can register at the site tackon.org/ab.

The link to the quiz, in one’s language of choice, would be sent to the participant half an hour before the game is set to start at 9 pm tonight. The clock runs out at 10 pm but you one can sign in any time after 9 pm to take a shot at it. If the teaser questions are anything to go by (What is the sweet prepared in large quantities and served to officers and support staff before the printing of documents begins for the annual budget presentation? Answer: Halwa), the 16 quiz questions will revolve around general trivia about the country.

The incentive here goes beyond a token prize for the top three winners. The top 10 per cent of responders with the most number of accurate answers will be rewarded with twice their registration fee (Rs 50). This is, again, to encourage more people to experience the game, say Vishnu and Arvind. While they plan to go live to announce the answers soon after the quiz, winners will be announced the next day. So Happy Quizzing!