STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Atulya Bharat 2.0: A national quiz in local languages

This is an effort to take quizzing to the non-metro cities. Right now, quizzing is concentrated in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

Published: 18th October 2020 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Quiz, Question

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If online trivia games and the daily crossword have failed to satisfy your daily dose of creative fun, here’s a quiz with a happy incentive. Arvind Rajeev of X Quix It and Bodhanapu Vishnu of TackOn bring to you Atulya Bharat 2.0 -- a multiple-choice quiz on India in your language. 

“The quiz will be available in eight languages — Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese and Hindi. This is an effort to take quizzing to the non-metro cities. Right now, quizzing is concentrated in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. When we do multi-language quizzes, people from tier-2 and tier-3 towns are very much interested in it.

We already did a few such quizzes in May and June. It’s inspired this that we are doing this quiz in a somewhat bigger scale,” explains Vishnu. This is a social initiative by TackOn and X Quiz it to propagate the goodness of quizzing across languages and engage across languages, chips in Arvind. The format is simple enough. Those interested in participating can register at the site tackon.org/ab. 

The link to the quiz, in one’s language of choice, would be sent to the participant half an hour before the game is set to start at 9 pm tonight. The clock runs out at 10 pm but you one can sign in any time after 9 pm to take a shot at it. If the teaser questions are anything to go by (What is the sweet prepared in large quantities and served to officers and support staff before the printing of documents begins for the annual budget presentation? Answer: Halwa), the 16 quiz questions will revolve around general trivia about the country. 

The incentive here goes beyond a token prize for the top three winners. The top 10 per cent of responders with the most number of accurate answers will be rewarded with twice their registration fee (Rs 50). This is, again, to encourage more people to experience the game, say Vishnu and Arvind. While they plan to go live to announce the answers soon after the quiz, winners will be announced the next day. So Happy Quizzing!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atulya Bharat
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp