Revenue Minister Udayakumar urges corporate companies to expand operations to rural areas of Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: In a bid to tackling rural unemployment and address the challenges that come with it, Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar has urged the corporate companies to expand their operations to rural areas in the State.

The minister was talking to newspersons after holding a discussion with Chief Executive Officer of Zoho, Sridhar Vembu.

Welcoming the company’s decision to start a unit in Mathalamparai village in Tenkasi, Udayakumar said that the move would enhance the employability of the village youth and would help hone their skills.

The discussion also saw the participation of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Rajalakshmi, Additional Chief Secretary Hansraj Varma, MLAs Selva Mohandoss Pandian and A Manoharan and Saravanan.

Udayakumar recalled that Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, during one of his recent foreign trips, had met Vembu and had requested him to expand the companies operations to Tamil Nadu villages. “At that time, the Chief Minister had assured that the State government would lend a helping hand to the company in all possible ways,” he said.

The minister said that normally the people who work in software companies play a major role in the cultural changes across the world. “If these companies expand their businesses to villages, they could achieve their goals without contributing to any cultural change,” he added.