CPM to protest against Governor Banwarilal Purohit for delaying quota

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CPM has decided to stage demonstrations in front of Raj Bhavan and district headquarters on Tuesday to protest against Governor Banwarilal Purohit delaying consent to the State government’s legislation to provide 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students in medical course admissions.

In a press statement, party senior functionary G Ramakrishnan on Sunday said that the Centre is trying to eradicate reservation system. “In this situation, the State Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution and enacted a law to provide 7.5 reservation to government school students in medical admission.

But, the Governor has not yet approved it even though it was passed unanimously in the Assembly,” he added. “To express our protest against the Governor’s lethargic attitude, and demanding the dismissal of Anna University V-C who is acting against students’ welfare, the CPM will stage a demonstration on October 20 in front of the Raj Bhavan and district headquarters,” he further said.

7.5 % reservation will help 400 govt school kids: PMK

Chennai: Around 400 students will get admission in medical colleges if Governor Banwarilal Purohit approves the State government’s bill on reservation for government and government-aided school students, said PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Sunday. In a press statement, Ramadoss said, “It is assessed that the NEET cut-off marks for general category students would be over 500 while it would be over 480 for BC and MBC students, and 450 marks for SC/ST students. In this situation, no student from government and government-aided schools will be able to get a seat in medical colleges. Only the implementation of 7.5 reservation legislation can change this situation.”