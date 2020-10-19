Female elephant dies in temple due to ill-health?

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A privately owned 54-year-old female elephant died reportedly due to the health issues in Mukkudal on Sunday. Davood Meeran (50), its mahout and owner, had brought the elephant from Ravanasamuthiram to the Muthumalai Amman Temple in Mukkudal, a day ago, said sources.

After bathing and feeding it, Meeran stayed through the night with the elephant, which reportedly died by next morning. Upon being alerted, the Mukkudal police informed the Forest Department. A veterinary surgeon told Express that the elephant might have been unhealthy before and that they would be able to confirm the cause of death only after they get the lab test reports.