MasterJee Academy: Six score over 600 in NEET

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Six students from MasterJee Academy in Vellore have scored more than 600 marks in National Eligibilty cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020.

The students are: Thriksha with a NEET score of 660, Divyadharshini -- 657, Arunachalam -- 655, Dhanasekar -- 620, Yukeshkumar -- 608, and Haripriya -- 600. An academy official said 500 students wrote the NEET exam, of them, six from across the State scored above 650 marks, 18 scored above 600, 36 above 550 and 78 above 500.

On Sunday, MasterJee CEO Saravanan felicitated the toppers in Vellore district. The academy official said that the key for high success rate was meticulous planning and regular mentoring of students.