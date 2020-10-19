NEET 2020: ‘My OMR answer sheet tampered with’

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A medicine aspirant in Ariyalur on Sunday alleged that her NEET answer sheet was tampered with. Manju (18) of Thathanur Kudikadu said the copy of the OMR sheet published by NEET administration was not hers.

A CBSE student, this is Manju’s first NEET attempt and she managed 37 out of 720 marks. Her Class 12 score was 299 out of 500 marks. Manju’s mother Maharani, who works as lecturer in a private college, said, “She wanted to study MBBS since she was in Class 6.

She has been preparing for NEET for two years without even paying attention to the Class 12 exam. I sourced question patterns online and helped her prepare. I prepared more than 300 model exams on OMR sheets.” Manju said, “Something with my OMR sheet is fishy.

I did not answer three questions. But in the OMR sheet copy, it was mentioned that I did not answer 7 questions. I suspect my OMR sheet may have been altered. I do not know where to lodge a complaint about this.”