Puducherry topper M Chibhisha chooses JIPMER over AIIMS

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: M Chibhisha, a student from Karaikal, is the NEET topper in Puducherry with a score of 700 out of 720. With 99.99%, he secured All-India-Rank of 105. A student of ONGC Public School in Neravy, he secured 491 out of 500 in Class 12.

“I’m very happy and wish to study in JIPMER, though I’m eligible for AIIMS,” the aspiring doctor told Express. Beginning this year, all AIIMS and the JIPMER will admit students in MBBS/BDS courses through NEET.

Chibhisha joined a Tiruchy-based private coaching centre and used to travel from Karaikal for classes till lock down was imposed. He also scored 99.68 in JEE -Mains this year and secured All India Rank of 4,488. “My focus was on NEET. Still, I got second rank in JEE in UT level and got an opportunity to study mechanical engineering at NIT. But, I wish to pursue medicine,” he said.

Chibhisha’s achievement has not come as a surprise to his school teachers. “Chibhisha performed consistently and won several awards and gold medals in olympiads. We are happy he finished school education on a high note,” said N Swaminathan, Principal of ONGC Public School.

In May 2019, TNIE featured about him getting a chance to participate in the science exchange programme in Japan. At that time, he said he was not ‘bookworm’, but spent enough time listening to music, watching television, playing badminton and working on his science projects during his leisure hours.

Chibhisha’s father S Managsha is an assistant programmer in Karaikal Polytechnic College and his mother A Kalaiselvi is working as materials superintendent at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) in Nagapattinam. “Chibhisha has made us very proud. He is not only a brilliant but also an obedient and

disciplined child,” said S Managsha.