STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry topper M Chibhisha chooses JIPMER over AIIMS

M Chibhisha, a student from Karaikal, is the NEET topper in Puducherry with a score of 700 out of 720.

Published: 19th October 2020 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

M Chibhisha, a student from Karaikal, is the NEET topper in Puducherry with a score of 700 out of 720.

M Chibhisha, a student from Karaikal, is the NEET topper in Puducherry with a score of 700 out of 720.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: M Chibhisha, a student from Karaikal, is the NEET topper in Puducherry with a score of 700 out of 720. With 99.99%, he secured All-India-Rank of 105. A student of ONGC Public School in Neravy, he secured 491 out of 500 in Class 12.

“I’m very happy and wish to study in JIPMER, though I’m eligible for AIIMS,” the aspiring doctor told Express. Beginning this year, all AIIMS and the JIPMER will admit students in MBBS/BDS courses through NEET.

Chibhisha joined a Tiruchy-based private coaching centre and used to travel from Karaikal for classes till lock down was imposed. He also scored 99.68 in JEE -Mains this year and secured All India Rank of 4,488. “My focus was on NEET. Still, I got second rank in JEE in UT level and got an opportunity to study mechanical engineering at NIT. But, I wish to pursue medicine,” he said.

Chibhisha’s achievement has not come as a surprise to his school teachers. “Chibhisha performed consistently and won several awards and gold medals in olympiads. We are happy he finished school education on a high note,” said N Swaminathan, Principal of ONGC Public School. 

In May 2019, TNIE featured about him getting a chance to participate in the science exchange programme in Japan. At that time, he said he was not  ‘bookworm’, but spent enough time listening to music, watching television, playing badminton and working on his science projects during his leisure hours. 

Chibhisha’s father S Managsha is an assistant programmer in Karaikal Polytechnic College and his mother A Kalaiselvi is working as materials superintendent at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) in Nagapattinam. “Chibhisha has made us very proud. He is not only a brilliant but also an obedient and 
disciplined child,” said S Managsha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET topper M Chibhisha AIIMS JIPMER
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp