TN CM expresses concern over Telangana floods, contributes Rs 10 crore for relief work

Palaniswami also assured that the Tamil Nadu government is ready to render any other assistance as may be required by the Telangana government

Published: 19th October 2020 03:59 PM

Hyderabad flood

The floods accompanied by the ongoing pandemic have turned into a nightmare for residents of Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the unprecedented floods in Telangana, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday contributed Rs 10 crore for relief work in Telangana and assured that the Tamil Nadu government is ready to render any other assistance as may be required by the Telangana government.

Palaniswami, writing to his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekar Rao, said, "At this difficult time, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government and the people of the state, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members of all those who have lost their lives in the rains and floods."

The Chief Minister said the heavy rains and unprecedented floods in Hyderabad city and in certain parts of Telangana had caused extensive damage to property and had taken a toll on lives.  "Your efficient and quick handling of the disaster and the response of your government in providing relief and rescue operations to the people has quickly mitigated the adverse effects of the flood," Palaniswami added.

The Chief Minister further said as a token of the support and solidarity of the government and people of Tamil Nadu with the government and people of Telangana in their hour of need, Rs 10 crore would be contributed to the Telangana government. "We are also sending blankets and mats as relief material to the affected families," he added.

