26-year-old school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting Class 9 boy in Chengalpattu

Recently the boy had a panic attack and had trouble sleeping. When his mother questioned him, the boy spilled the beans about Karthik, said a police officer.

Published: 20th October 2020 06:25 PM

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old school teacher was arrested on Monday by the Chengalpattu police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy. According to the police, the accused, identified as Karthik, who resides in Chengalpattu district, is a private school teacher in Chennai.

“After the lockdown, Karthik stayed in Chengalpattu and took online classes. For the past few months, he has been staying alone since his family members have gone to their native place,” said a police officer.

A mother of a Class 9 boy from the same locality approached Karthik to help him study. When the 14-year-old boy came to his house, Karthik often sexually assaulted him, said the officer.

“Karthik had also recorded the video on his mobile phone and often threatened the boy for sexual favours,” he added. Recently the boy had a panic attack and had trouble sleeping. When his mother questioned him, the boy spilled the beans about Karthik.

Based on the complaint from the boy’s mother, the Chengalpattu police registered a case and arrested Karthik under the POCSO Act.

