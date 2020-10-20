STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admission to engineering courses till November 30

The council had asked institutes not to hike their fees for the academic year 2020-21.

The new session for the engineering courses will commence from December 1. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the last date of admission to first year engineering courses for 2020-21, till November 30. 

The new session for the engineering courses will commence from December 1. The classes for existing engineering, pharmacy, architecture and other courses was earlier scheduled to begin from August 16, and for the new batch from September 15. 

The council had also asked colleges to enrol students on a provisional basis in case the result of the undergraduate course could not be declared. In these cases, students will have to show a successful completion certificate by December 31. The council had asked institutes not to hike their fees for the academic year 2020-21.

