December deadline set for Tamil Nadu shoreline plan

The plan was prepared by IIT-Madras early last year and the Department of Environment has submitted it to the Union Ministry for approval

Published: 20th October 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Environment Ministry has set December as the deadline for Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Puducherry to submit their comments and views on ‘Comprehensive Shoreline Management Plan for Tamil Nadu’. The ambitious plan was prepared by IIT-Madras early last year and the Department of Environment has submitted it to the Union Environment Ministry for approval. 

It’s been over a year and the States have not submitted their comments. Now, an expert appraisal committee of the ministry has asked them to provide their comments within three months. It is important because the implementation of coastal protection structures in the border areas of Tamil Nadu may have implications in their territory too. Official sources told TNIE that the government has written to the ministry on July 13 requesting it to approve the plan with the pending  comments. 

The plan prepared by IIT-M has suggested both soft and hard solutions for protection of the coast from erosion. For the purpose of study, IIT-M has divided the coast line into 73 reaches and they have also identified the vulnerable and protected stretches. The expert committee of the ministry opined that a detailed study was needed before implementation of any coastal protection measures. “The shore protection measures should be innovative and environment friendly to minimise the cross impacts on adjacent areas. These protection measures should also address impact on climate change and sea-level change,” the committee said.

Tamil Nadu
