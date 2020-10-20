STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, MK Stalin, other leaders console EPS

Though many of them had already issued statements condoling her death, they met the CM in person on Monday. 

Published: 20th October 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin visited CM Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence to console him on his mother’s demise

DMK chief MK Stalin visited CM Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence to console him on his mother’s demise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, DMK president and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, MK Stalin, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Durai Murugan, DMK deputy general secretary K Ponmudi, AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan and leaders from various political parties, State ministers, actors, and senior officials called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence here and condoled the demise of his mother Thavusayi Ammal. Though many of them had already issued statements condoling her death, they met the CM in person on Monday. 

BJP state president L Murugan, NTK leader Seeman, CPM MP TK Rangarajan, former CPM State secretary G Ramakrishnan, Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president John Pandiyan, former MP V Maitreyan, IJK executive president Ravi Pachamuthu, Ramco Cements chairman Venkatarama Rajah, Vels Group of Educational Institutions chairman Isari Ganesh, former Chennai Mayor Saidai S Duraisamy were among the political leaders who called on the CM. 

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Information Secretary Mahesan Kasirajan, Information Director P Sankar, and Secretaries of various departments, Chennai Collector R Seethalkshmi, TN Police Academy Chairperson M Sheela Priya, former DGP TK Rajendran, TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation Chairperson B Valarmathi, office bearers of associations of the doctors and nurses also called on the CM.  

Actors Radhika, Vennira Aadai, Vijay Sethupathi, Kutti Padmini, Chitra, Afsal, Sangeetha, film directors T Rajendhar, K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiban and Liakat Ali Khan poet Vairamuthu, FEFSI president RK Selvamani and music director Dheena also met him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Banwarilal Purohit MK Stalin
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp