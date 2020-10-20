Governor Banwarilal Purohit, MK Stalin, other leaders console EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, DMK president and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, MK Stalin, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Durai Murugan, DMK deputy general secretary K Ponmudi, AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan and leaders from various political parties, State ministers, actors, and senior officials called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence here and condoled the demise of his mother Thavusayi Ammal. Though many of them had already issued statements condoling her death, they met the CM in person on Monday.

BJP state president L Murugan, NTK leader Seeman, CPM MP TK Rangarajan, former CPM State secretary G Ramakrishnan, Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president John Pandiyan, former MP V Maitreyan, IJK executive president Ravi Pachamuthu, Ramco Cements chairman Venkatarama Rajah, Vels Group of Educational Institutions chairman Isari Ganesh, former Chennai Mayor Saidai S Duraisamy were among the political leaders who called on the CM.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Information Secretary Mahesan Kasirajan, Information Director P Sankar, and Secretaries of various departments, Chennai Collector R Seethalkshmi, TN Police Academy Chairperson M Sheela Priya, former DGP TK Rajendran, TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation Chairperson B Valarmathi, office bearers of associations of the doctors and nurses also called on the CM.

Actors Radhika, Vennira Aadai, Vijay Sethupathi, Kutti Padmini, Chitra, Afsal, Sangeetha, film directors T Rajendhar, K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiban and Liakat Ali Khan poet Vairamuthu, FEFSI president RK Selvamani and music director Dheena also met him.