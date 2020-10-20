STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Downward trend of Covid-19 continues 

The number of people who have tested positive so far stood at 6,90,936 and toll at 10,691.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported less than 4,000 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Monday. The state reported 3,536 cases, with the declining trend more pronounced in Chennai which recorded 885 cases. This is the first time in over two months that the city has reported less than 900 cases. The state also recorded 49 deaths. According to a bulletin, the number of RT-PCR tests has also reduced from close to 90,000 to 83,625. 

The number of people who have tested positive so far stood at 6,90,936 and toll at 10,691. While the daily tests decreased on Monday, the total number of people tested in the State stood at 87,80,080, which is more than 10 per cent of the population. The death toll in the city is now at 3,895 after 16 people died on Monday.

After greeting the newly-elected State president of the Indian Medical Association Dr P Ramakrishnan, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar on Monday inaugurated the Fit Health Worker Campaign at Stanley Hospital. Under this, all healthcare workers will be screened for non-communicable diseases like BP, diabetes and cancer among others.  “During the pandemic, diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable diseases must be given priority. If left untreated, co-morbidities aggravate Covid,” the minister tweeted. The camp will be on at government hospitals till October 23.

Fresh cases
3,536

 Deaths
49

TOLL 
10,691

COVID-19 Tamil Nadu
