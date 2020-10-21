STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ignitted minds crack JEE, get admission in NIT

Coached by IGNITTE, a students club of NIT Tiruchy, two government school students secured admission in the institution.

Published: 21st October 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 10:53 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Coached by IGNITTE, a students club of NIT Tiruchy, two government school students secured admission in the institution. Four students coached by the club cleared JEEMAIN. Of them Sethupathi P of GHSS Lalgudi and Pugazharasi S of GHSS Manachanallur secured seats in Civil Engineering and Metallurgical and Material Sciences Engineering courses in NIT.

The club did not let the lockdown affect the coaching of the students.  Classes would usually be conducted in the lecture halls of NIT Tiruchy on the weekend.

 A few days before the JEE MAIN (January Session), the aspirants were accommodated in the college for a week, with the  district administration and the premier institution footing their bills. Covid induced lockdown forced shift in strategy and coaching for  JEE MAIN (April Session) was done remotely.

“We faced a few problems initially but decided to conduct online classes. Students were enthusiastic and studied for 12-13 hours a day,” said Sanjeev V,  who founded IGNITTE in 2017. In the first year, 2 students cleared JEE MAIN, and 13 cleared NEET. In In 2018, 2 out of 4 students cleared JEE MAIN. The following year 2 students cleared JEE MAIN.

In 2019, the club extended its outreach with IMPULSE programme with the support from the Director of the institute Dr.Mini Shaji Thomas, District Collector, S.Sivarasu , Chief Educational Officer of Trichy, Shanthi and the club’s faculty advisor, Dr. M. Venkata Kirthiga.V The club currently has 45 students mentoring the aspirants. The District administration and NIT management arranges free food and accommodation for students during their stay and transportation.

