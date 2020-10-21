Man booked for issuing rape threat to actor Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime Wing of city police has booked a Twitter user for issuing rape threat to actor Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter over cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan biopic controversy. The threat post was issued from Twitter handle @itsrithikrajh along with a picture of the father-daughter duo. Subsequently, several associations and anonymous users lodged online complaints with the Cyber Crime Wing.

“There has been a lot of concern in social media regarding messages posted against the actor,” tweeted city police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal. Vijay Sethupathi’s assistant also lodged a complaint at the Chennai police commissionerate, and a case was registered.

The suspect, Rithik Raj, has been booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, enmity), 294(b) (using obscene language) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67(b) of Information Technology Act (punishment for publishing of material depicting children in sexually explicit act, in electronic form). Subsequently, the Twitter user deleted his account, police said.

Vijay Sethupathi has been facing the wrath on social media after a motion poster of his upcoming movie ‘800’ was launched. He was all set to essay the role of Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the movie. The actor’s fans were upset over him taking up the role of the Tamil-origin cricketer who never spoke out against the alleged atrocities that the Sri Lankan government brought upon the Eelam Tamils.

Following Muralitharan’s request, Sethupati withdrew from the project on Monday.

Leaders condemn threat to Sethupathi’s daughter

Chennai: Leaders of various political parties, including DMK’s women wing secretary Kanimozhi, have condemned the Twitter user who posted a threatening and abusing message against actor Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter following his signing up for acting in a biopic of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. Kanimozhi on Tuesday tweeted, “The perverse intimidation of Vijay Sethupathi’s #daughter is not only barbaric but extremely dangerous to the very fabric of our society.

Making women and children the soft targets is a cowardly act. The police should take stern action against the perpetrator.” DMDK founder president Vijayakant also condemned the incident and urged action against the accused persons who posted threatening messages against the daughters of actor Vijaya Sethupathi and Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. Similarly, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan too condemned the incident. In a tweet, the Chidambaram MP urged the government to take action against the person who posted the tweet.