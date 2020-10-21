Ministers urge Governor Banwarilal Purohit to clear quota Bill soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of five State Ministers on Tuesday called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit, requesting him to provide assent at the earliest to the Bill providing 7.5 per cent quota in admissions to medical courses for government school students who clear NEET.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of various political parties criticising the Governor for delaying assent to the Bill.

After a 30-minute discussion, the Ministers told reporters that the Governor had assured them that he would announce his decision soon. The Bill has been with the Governor for over a month since the Assembly passed the it unanimously.

The team, comprising KA Sengottaiyan, CVe Shanmugam, D Jayakumar, KP Anbazhagan and C Vijaya Basker, met Purohit based on the directions of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Addressing reporters, Jayakumar said the Chief Minister had personally requested the Governor earlier to give his assent to the Bill as it was aimed at ensuring social justice by ensuring quota for government school students.

The team had explained that counselling for medical admissions could start only if the quota Bill got his assent. On whether the Governor explained why there was a delay in giving assent, Jayakumar said, “We can’t compel him in this issue. So, we explained to him that only if the legislation got his assent, social justice could be ensured.”