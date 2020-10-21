Owners urge CM Palaniswami to permit reopening of movie halls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Office-bearers of theatre owners’ associations called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence on Tuesday and appealed to him to announce the date of reopening of theatres since long-time closure had severely affected the livelihood of workers connected with them.

They also urged to waive off entertainment tax, to help them cut losses due to the pandemic. The office-bearers told the reporters that the Chief Minister has assured them that he would take a decision on reopening the theatres soon.