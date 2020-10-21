State seeks to relax paddy procurement norms to help farmers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has requested the Centre to allow procurement of paddy with moisture content up to 22 per cent, instead of the present limit of 17 per cent, Food Minister R Kamaraj said on Tuesday. A Central team would visit Tamil Nadu in a few days and take a decision in this regard.

Referring to complaints that paddy procurement was delayed at certain Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs), the Minister said, “This year, paddy cultivation swelled since the Mettur dam was opened on time and enough water was available for irrigation.

Besides, most farmers this time preferred DPCs instead of private dealers. All issues with the DPCs are being sorted out by the Food department. Those with a motive to defame the government are blowing minor issues out of proportion.” For the delta districts alone, three committees headed by general managers have been formed to set right the issues.

“1.5 crore gunny bags are readied at DPCs for procuring upto 4 lakh metric tonnes paddy. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has also directed all District Collectors to open new DPCs wherever necessary,” he added. Kamaraj also pointed out that since October 1, as many as 842 DPCs have been launched. Till October 19,237,204 metric tonnes of paddy had been procured in 59.30 lakh gunny bags and total Rs 460.62 crore has been credited to 46,951 farmers.

During the previous Kharif season that ended on September 30, 2,135 DPCs were opened in the State and 32.41 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, the highest till date, was procured. As many as 5.85 lakh farmers received Rs 6,130 crore.

DMK, AMMK urge govt to procure paddy at the earliest

The DMK and AMMK on Tuesday urged the State government to procure paddy harvest at the earliest as the yield was getting soaked following rains in the districts. DMK chief MK Stalin tweeted that paddy bags were piled up at government procurement centres in delta districts, as the farmers were not provided reasonable price for the yield.