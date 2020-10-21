STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transgender association president found murdered at her house in Coimbatore

After closing her 32-seater restaurant at Venkadasamy Road on Sunday, Sangeetha's mobile phone was switched off. The restaurant remained shut for the last two days.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

The body of Sangeetha, which had many cut injuries, was dumped in a water storage container outside her home. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The president of the Coimbatore district transgender association, who opened a trans-kitchen in the city last month to improve the livelihoods of members of her community, was found murdered on Wednesday. Her body, which had many cut injuries, was dumped in a water storage container outside her home.

Police said Sangeetha, 60, stayed in Saibaba Colony on NSR Road in Coimbatore. After closing her 32-seater restaurant at Venkadasamy Road on Sunday, her mobile phone was switched off. The restaurant remained shut for the last two days.

Concerned about her whereabouts, an auto driver, who used to transport vegetables and other items to her restaurant regularly, visited her house on Wednesday.

While entering the premises, he noticed a foul smell from a drum that was placed in front of the house. When he opened the cap of the drum, he was shocked to find the body of Sangeetha with many cut injuries and her throat slit.

On being informed, Saibaba Colony police reached the spot and commenced an investigation. Her body was recovered and sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Police said that they are yet to identify the reason and culprit behind the murder.

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that two special teams have been formed to nab the accused in the case.

"Sangeetha was born in Sengalipalayam. She has two brothers and a sister. She left home at the age of 16 after coming out as a transwoman and even had to beg to make ends meet. With the aim of uplifting the transgender community, she started the restaurant. She has been the president of the association since 2006. She helped around 250 transwomen get ration cards in Coimbatore," said Shilpa, a transwoman.

