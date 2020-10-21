STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veerappan’s wife, relatives among 100 booked for defying section 144

Veerappan was killed in an encounter with the special task force on October 18, 2004, and was buried at Moolakadu near Kolathur in the district.

Slain sandalwood smuggler Veerappan and his wife Muthulakshmi. (Express File Photo)

By Express News Service

SALEM/KRISHNAGIRI: The Kolathur police registered a case against 100 people, including forest brigand Veerappan’s wife and relatives for defying section 144 here on Tuesday.

Veerappan was killed in an encounter with the special task force on October 18, 2004, and was buried at Moolakadu near Kolathur in the district. Every year, his family members and various political party functionaries pay their tributes on his death anniversary.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, police imposed section 144 and denied permission for large gatherings at Moolakadu. However, more than 100 people, including Veerappan’s wife Muthulakshmi, his daughters Vidhya Rani and Prabavathi along with functionaries from various political parties came to Moolakadu and paid their tribute to Veerappan on Sunday.

Following this, the Kolathur police received a complaint from Kolathur Village Administrative Officer Mohan and registered a case against all of them. 

Daughter’s reply to the case
Reacting to the case registered, Veerappan’s daughter Vidya Rani, who is the State vice president of BJP youth wing, denied that she has violated any norms and added that she will face the case legally. She further added that she was unaware of the case and only came to know about the case through the media.

