CM Palaniswami assures free Covid vaccine to everyone in Tamil Nadu

The CM said that the State had received foreign investments worth Rs 40,000 crore during the pandemic and provided jobs to 74,000 people.

Published: 22nd October 2020 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing reporters after reviewing Covid preparedness in Pudukkottai on Thursday. (Express/ S Arun)

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:  After a vaccine for Covid-19 is developed, the Tamil Nadu government will provide it to everyone for free, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday. 

Addressing reporters in Pudukkottai, the Chief Minister said that the State would bear the cost of the vaccine.

The CM, who was visiting Pudukkottai to review  Covid preparedness in the district, inaugurated several new projects. He said that the State had received foreign investments worth Rs 40,000 crore during the pandemic and provided jobs to 74,000 people.

He attacked opposition leaders, including DMK chief MK Stalin, for alleging that the State has not been getting investments.

"Stalin says that the Global Investors Meet in 2015 and 2019 did not benefit the State. Today, I have inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility of ITC Limited in a backward area like Viralimalai. Of the investments promised in the GIM 2019, 184 projects worth Rs 197 crore have already been started. Don't fall for the opposition's lies," said Palaniswami.

The CM also said that a government dental college will come up in Pudukkotta in 2021-22. It will be the second government dental college in the State, the first being in Chennai. Palaniswami said that the dental college at Pudukkottai will have 50 seats.

Meanwhile, Stalin mocked at Palaniswami’s claim on the Covid vaccine saying that it is the duty of a welfare govt to provide the vaccine for free. “The CM boasting about this as a big concession is just nauseating," Stalin said.

