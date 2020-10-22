Combined liver and kidney transplant surgery performed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at a private hospital saved the life of a 35 year-old-man from Delhi by performing a combined liver and kidney transplant on him after his wife and sister came forward to donate a part of liver and a kidney respectively.

The 14-hour surgery was performed on August 26 by a team of specialists. The patient was airlifted from a hospital in Delhi to Global Gleneagles Hospital, Chennai. He has a medical history of a renal failure, chronic liver problem and fatty liver, which necessitated an urgent need for kidney and liver transplant, a release said.

Doctors in Delhi decided to defer the transplant as the patient also had cardiac shock and low blood pressure. So, the family brought the man down to Chennai. It was challenging to do a transplant as the patient had multiple complications and was also obese (130 kg).

His wife and sister came forward to donate liver and a kidney, the release said. “The man was discharged 16 days after surgery. He, his sister and his wife are all fine,” Dr Joy Varghese, Director-Hepatology and Transplant Hepatology, Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital, said.