COVID-19: TN tally crosses 7 lakh as state reports another 3,077 cases, 45 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 7 lakh-mark as the state reported another 3,077 cases and 45 deaths on Thursday. The total number of cases reported in the state now stands at 7,00,193 while the toll is 10,825. Tamil Nadu, which touched the 6-lakh mark on October 1, has added another 1 lakh cases in three weeks.

As many as 81,259 samples and 79,821 people were tested on the day. With 4,314 people being discharged after treatment, the state now has 34,198 active cases.

Meanwhile, Chennai continued to record less than 900 cases, reporting 833 cases on the day. Its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 193, 99 and 170 cases respectively.

Cases in Western districts, which have been contributing about a quarter of cases reported daily of late, have also dipped. Coimbatore reported 285 cases, Salem 140, Tirupur 155, Erode 80 and Namakkal 74 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, three more private labs -- Molecular lab at Karpagam Hospital in Coimbatore, Macro Diagnostic Lab in Chennai and Muthamil Hospital Molecular Lab in Tirunelveli, were recently approved for Covid testing. Among the deceased, two did not have any comorbid conditions.