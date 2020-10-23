STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar linking to start next year

State govt has allotted Rs 700 crore for first phase of project, says CM Palaniswami.

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:23 AM

Chief Minister Palaniswami reviewing Kudimaramathu scheme in Pudukkottai on Thursday

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Foundation stone for the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project will be laid in January 2021, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday. Addressing media persons in Pudukkottai, Palaniswami said, “The government has allotted Rs 700 crore for the first phase of the project. I will come to Pudukkottai in January to lay the foundation stone. 

Once completed, thousands of acres of arid land will turn fertile and Pudukkottai will become lush and prosperous.” Land acquisition process for the dream project of farmers commenced recently. Hundreds of lakes will receive water and groundwater will also be augmented, the Chief Minister said. 

EPS inaugurating ITC Integrated Consumer Goods and Logistics Facility

The project will be completed in 5 years. Further, he said that 272 lakes and 21 canals in the district have been renovated with Rs 56 crore and Rs 31 crore respectively under the Kudimaramathu scheme. A proposal is being readied for the integrated drinking water project from Kollidam at the cost of Rs 510 crore to cater to drinking water needs of Pudukkottai municipality and 21 other settlements. 

Over 1,63,900 people will benefit from the scheme and the project work will be launched soon, Palaniswami said. Also, he said paddy procurement has improved under the AIADMK government. “Till the previous year, 23 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had been procured in delta districts. This year, 32.50 lakh tonnes was procured. 

This is a historic achievement.” Earlier, the Chief Minister chaired a review meeting at the Collectorate on the steps taken to control spread of Covid in the district. Addressing the officials, he said the number of positive cases across the State was coming down because of the measures taken by his government. 

“Even as developed nations are struggling with the situation, this government is tackling the situation efficiently. Tamil Nadu is the only State where maximum number of tests are being conducted using RT-PCR. On an average, 90,000 PCR tests are being conducted in the State, much higher than tests being done in other States,” said Palaniswami.  Also, he appreciated the efforts of frontline workers. In Pudukkottai, 10, 225 fever camps were held so far which benefitted 4.77 lakh people, he said.

Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river
