Dr Chandrasekaran to get APLAR Master Award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr A N Chandrasekaran, retired senior professor and head of Department of Rheumatology, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, has been selected for the Asia Pacific League of Association for Rheumatology Master Award 2020, for his contribution in the field of rheumatology.

The doctor will receive the APLAR Master Award 2020 on Saturday during the 22nd Asia-Pacific League of Associations for Rheumatology Virtual Congress. It may be recalled that Dr Chandrasekaran was awarded Dr B C Roy National Award by the Medical Council of India in 1992.

“An announcement will be made officially at the opening ceremony of the APLAR 2020 virtual meet on October 24. An official letter and a plaque will be sent to you shortly,” said APLAR in its communication e-mail to Dr Chandrasekaran.

A visibly excited doctor told Express that he is elated to receive the prestigious award as an Indian for his contribution in rheumatology. Dr Chandrasekaran, who graduated from the prestigious Madras Medical College (MMC), was instrumental in establishing the Rheumatology Department at the MMC. He joined the institution in 1957 and got his MBBS degree in 1963.

Sharing his contributions, Dr Chandrasekaran said that now there is better awareness about rheumatic diseases among people. Many seniors, including him, had to conduct many awareness programmes for better understanding of these diseases, he added.

“When we first started a Rheumatology Care Centre, which was later developed as a Rheumatology Department, in the MMC in 1972, there was not much awareness. Now, people are seeking early treatment for rheumatic diseases,” he said.