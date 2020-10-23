Notice on plea alleging police harassment

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court issued notice to four police officials, including Madurai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) R Shiva Prasad, in a petition filed by a woman alleging that the officials harassed and threatened her husband and her family to withdraw a custodial torture complaint lodged by her husband against Triplicane police officials.

The petitioner R Yasmin alleged that the Triplicane police had foisted a false case on her husband Raja Hussain and tortured him in custody in March this year and that a complaint in this regard is pending before the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

She claimed that to force them withdraw the complaint, DCP Prasad issued show cause notice to her husband under Section 110 (Security for good behaviour from habitual offenders) of CrPC. She sought action against the DCP, Assistant Commissioner Soora Kumaran, and two inspectors for harassing and threatening her husband and her family.

Justice Abdul Quddhose, who heard the plea on Thursday, issued notice to Director General of Police and the aforesaid officials and adjourned the case for filing response.