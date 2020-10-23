STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan fishing boat with six crew held in Indian waters: Coast Guard

It has also impounded the fishing boat, the Coast Guard said, adding the crew were being brought to Karaikal harbour, near Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 23rd October 2020 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

fishing boat

Fishing boats being parked at Olive Beach (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Six Sri Lankan fishermen were detained by the Coast Guard while fishing in Indian territorial waters, the maritime agency said on Thursday.

It has also impounded the fishing boat, the Coast Guard said, adding the crew were being brought to Karaikal harbour, near Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

"@IndiaCoastGuard has apprehended one Sri Lankan fishing boat with 6 crew, who were illegally fishing in Indian waters and are being brought to Karaikal harbour for investigation by security agencies," the Defence PRO Chennai said in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lankan fishermen Coast Guard Defence PRO
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Handset makers to add 50,000 jobs in 2021: India Cellular Chairman Pankaj Mahindroo
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp