Sri Lankan fishing boat with six crew held in Indian waters: Coast Guard

By PTI

CHENNAI: Six Sri Lankan fishermen were detained by the Coast Guard while fishing in Indian territorial waters, the maritime agency said on Thursday.

It has also impounded the fishing boat, the Coast Guard said, adding the crew were being brought to Karaikal harbour, near Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

@IndiaCoastGuard has apprehended one Sri Lankan fishing boat with 6 crew, who were illegally fishing in Indian waters and are being brought to Karaikal harbour for investigation by security agencies. @pibchennai @CMOTamilNadu pic.twitter.com/qzRitZUK7M — Defence PRO Chennai (@Def_PRO_Chennai) October 22, 2020

