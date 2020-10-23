STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami lays foundation for nine industrial projects worth Rs 10,000 cr

The new industries are coming up in the districts of Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Tirupur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Coimbatore.

Published: 23rd October 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today laid the foundation for nine new industrial projects with an investment of Rs 10,062 crore and to provide employment opportunities for around 8,666 people.

He also commissioned commercial production in seven industrial units with an investment of Rs 1,298 crore which provides employment opportunities for 7,879 persons. The new industries are coming up in the districts of Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Tirupur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for new collectorate complexes for two new districts - Kallakurichi (Rs 104 crore) and Chengalpattu (Rs 119 crore). On the occasion, Industries Minister MC Sampath and The Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) MD S Sivashanmugam Raja handed over a cheque for Rs 14.66 crore as a dividend to the state government to the Chief Minister.

Besides, Hyundai Motors MD SS Kim handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore towards the establishment of the Innovation Centre at Hosur Industrial Park complex in Krishnagiri. 

Foundation laid for the following nine industrial units: 

  • Adani Gas (Rs.2,000 crore investment and job opportunities for 1000)

  • Philips Carbon Black Limited (Rs.600 crore investment - jobs for 300)

  • Dindigul Energy Private Limited Phase-II (Kalpathi AGS Group) (Rs.300 crore investment - jobs for 500)

  • Aquasub Engineering (Rs 300 crore investment - jobs for 400)

  • Vikram Solar (Rs 5,512 crore investment - jobs for 4,738)

  • Integrated Chennai Business Park (DP World) (Rs 1,000 crore investment - jobs for 1,100)

  • Shreevari Energy Systems Private Limited (Rs 250 crore investment - jobs for 228)

  • Chennai SSSS Equipments (Rs 50 crore investment - jobs for 400)

  • Hyundai (Rs 150 crore investment)

Commercial production of the following industrial units commenced today:

  • Wheels India 

  • Salcomp

  • Dindigul Energy Private Limited (Kalpathi AGS Group) Phase-I

  • Power Grear

  • Mudhra Fine Blanc

  • Nash Industries India Limited

  • BBL Daido

