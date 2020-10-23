STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Visually challenged rank holder moves CAT seeking IAS posting

In her plea, Puranasunthari had stated that despite securing 286th position, she was offered only the Indian Revenue Services (IRS), and not the Indian Administrative Services (IAS).

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

UPSC, Union Public Service Commission, Civil service

Representational Image (File Photo| IANS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Administrative Tribunal’s Chennai bench issued a notice to the Central government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to respond to a plea moved by M Puranasunthari, a visually impaired 25-year-old woman from Madurai, who secured 286th rank in the Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2019.

In her plea, Puranasunthari had stated that despite securing 286th position, she was offered only the Indian Revenue Services (IRS), and not the Indian Administrative Services (IAS). The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017 was never followed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the UPSC during the recruitment notification, the petitioner stated.

Despite a mandated rule stating that all government recruitment notifications to fill up vacancies shall indicate the number of vacancies reserved for each class of persons with benchmark disabilities in accordance with the provisions of section 34 of the Act, the petitioner said neither the employment notification nor the UPSC website had adhered to the rule.

“Though the four per cent reservation came into force in April 2017, the new roster system was communicated only in January 2018. Even as other services like IRS (IT), IFS, IRS (C&CE), and IAAS had notified the new category of disability (multiple disabilities) in the notification, it was never included in the IAS, in CSE-2018.

Hence, the reservation was not correctly implemented in 2018,” she said. The counsel for the petitioner, R Kannan, also contended that the DoPT had wrongly allocated the services with three roster blocks in CSE-2018 by avoiding the multiple disabilities category. The bench directed the UPSC to file a detailed report, and adjourned the matter to January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPSC CSE CAT
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp