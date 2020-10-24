Coast Guard nabs six Sri Lankan men for fishing in Indian waters

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Indian Coast Guard on Thursday arrested six Sri Lankan fishers allegedly for fishing in Indian waters. Indian Coast Guard’s personnel who were on a reconnaissance flight spotted the Sri Lankan vessel 75 nautical miles from Karaikal. The information was passed to Indian Coast Guard patrol vessel ICGS Abheek.

“The Sri Lankan vessel crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line and entered Indian waters when our personnel spotted it. When our vessel ICGS Abheek approached it, the Sri Lankan vessel tried to escape. We gave it a chase, and arrested the fishers on board,” said Commandant C Vivekananda, the Commanding Officer of Indian Coast Guard unit in Karaikal.

The arrested fishermen were to be brought to Karaikal and the vessel likely to be handed over to Marine Police in Nagapattinam for custody and legal proceedings.