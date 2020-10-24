Congress, CPM condemn Governor Purohit for not giving assent to quota Bill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Friday condemned Governor Banwarilal Purohit for “delaying” his assent to the Bill providing 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students in medical admissions.

TNCC president KS Alagiri described the act of Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who wrote to DMK president MK Stalin that it would take at least three to four weeks to arrive at a decision over giving his assent to the Bill, is like “rubbing salt in the wound”.

He added, “I would like to warn him of severe consequences if he delays the Bill further.” Meanwhile, the CPM said the Governor should quit if he fails to give assent to the Bill. “A month has gone by since the Bill was passed in the Assembly, and yet the Governor has not given his assent,” the party said.