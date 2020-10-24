STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

India will lose edge over rivals if neutrino project in TN delayed by another year: Scientists

"After a year, other competitors will be ahead of us and there is no second prize for discovery in science," said Sandip Trivedi, noted theoretical physicist and former director of TIFR

Published: 24th October 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

They were speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised by the Department of Physics of IIT Madras (File photo | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO), an underground laboratory proposed in the Bodi Hills of Theni district in Tamil Nadu, has been a non-starter for years. If there is a delay of another year, scientists say the country would lose its edge over competitors.

Sandip Trivedi, noted theoretical physicist and former director of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), told The New Indian Express on the sidelines of a conference organised by the Department of Physics of IIT Madras that India has a narrow window of one year for getting this project through with respect to pending clearances. "After a year, other competitors will be ahead of us and there is no second prize for discovery in science," he said.

China has begun construction of an Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) near the city of Jiangmen in Guangdong province. The construction is likely to be completed by 2022. Similarly, other neutrino experiments, such as Hyper-Kamiokande (Hyper-K) in Japan and the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) in the USA, are also under construction.

Although the INO project had similar timelines, it got stuck due to difficulties in getting approvals both at the central and state level. India can proudly say that the first detection of cosmic-ray produced neutrinos was in the Kolar Gold Field (KGF) experiment in 1965.

Trivedi said India still has an edge over others. "The detector technology which TIFR and related institutes built is unique in the world. It's a great experiment. We have a unique way to do the experiment with proven ideas that no one in the world can match." He also rued the fact that scientists failed to convince the public and explain effectively the importance of the project. "It's a shocking failure."

Meanwhile, a joint statement from the Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi National Academy of Science, Allahabad, and Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru, said the INO experiment was purely scientific and would cause no harm.

"Neutrinos which are elementary particles have no charge and almost no mass and therefore do not affect anything they pass through. They are naturally produced in the atmosphere of the Earth and are present around us at all times, causing no damage. The INO is one of a set of major experiments that can consolidate our position as a leading scientific nation. The Science Academies hereby appeal to people of the district, state and country to support this educational and research project wholeheartedly," it said.

Nobel laureate David J Gross from the University of California said India has great potential, while Spenta R Wadia, the founding director of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), said India has to enhance its investment in science and innovation.

"In 2018, India allocated 0.69 per cent of GDP, which is a steady decline from 0.84 per cent in 2008. In comparision, China spends 2.1 per cent of GDP on science and innovation and US 2.8 per cent. The number of researchers per one lakh of population is 15 in India, while in China it is 111 and in the US it is 423. Less than 1 per cent of higher education institutes engage in research," said Wadia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neutrino observatory INO Bodi Hills Theni
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp