Trio steals Rs 48K from Mudaliarpet Post office

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Two men and a woman allegedly stole Rs 48,000 from a cabin in Mudaliarpet Post office after diverting the assistant postmaster’s attention on Thursday.

According to police, assistant postmaster Lakshminarasimhan (55) was counting cash collected during the day when the trio came and enquired whether foreign currency could be exchanged there.

Even after Lakshminarasimhan told them that the service was available only at the head post office, the three persons loitered around the office for some time before leaving.

Later, when the assistant postmaster checked his cash collection, a bundle of Rs 2,000 denomination notes were missing. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the Mudaliarpet police, stating that the trio stole the money after diverting his attention.