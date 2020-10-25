Seven held for two different murders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven men involved in two different murders in Tiruvallur and Chennai were arrested on Friday night.

In Ponneri, a realtor, Saravanan, was brutally hacked to death by an eight member gang on Friday morning. Saravanan had identified a few assailants and informed the police minutes before his death.

Based on the information, the police arrested Mahesh, 37, Shanmugam, 33, Suresh, 33, Prakash, 29, and Nanthakumar, 35. Preliminary investigations suggested that the murder was the fallout of previous enmity in a land deal. The police have launched a hunt for the man who hired the henchmen, and three others.

In Kannagi Nagar, an autorickshaw driver, Karthik, was murdered by his friend and some others allegedly over a love affair.

While the police arrested Deena and Jayaraj earlier on Friday, they also arrested Raghu, 25, who allegedly planned the murder because Karthik was in a relationship with his wife, and his friend Rithish, 25.