Active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu drops below 30000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,708 cases of Covid-19 infection and 32 deaths on Monday, taking the tally to 7,11,713 and toll to 10,956.

With another 4,014 people being discharged after treatment, the number of active cases fell below the 30,000-mark and stands at 29,268.

While Chennai recorded 747 cases, its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded 143 cases, 119 and 133 cases respectively.

Among the western districts, Coimbatore reported 253 cases, Salem 165 and Tiruppur 109, while the remaining districts reported new cases in double-digit-numbers. Krishnagiri reported 26 cases, Dharmapuri 30, Erode 83, Namakkal 76 and Nilgiris 38 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, Tamil Nadu tested 72,236 samples and 70,898 people on the day.

Among the deceased, three did not have any comorbid conditions. A 15-year-old girl from Chengalpattu was the youngest to die without any comorbid conditions on the day. The girl was admitted in Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital in Chennai on October 19. She tested positive on October 22 and died the next day due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, Covid pneumonia, cardiogenic shock and myocarditis.

Meanwhile, SRL Diagnostics Limited in Chennai, a private lab, has been approved for Covid-19 testing recently.