Kin of Varichiyur Selvam arrested in twin murder case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The district police on Sunday arrested two persons, including the brother of notorious rowdy 'Varichiyur' Selvam, in connection with the murders of Kunnatur panchayat president and Overhead tank (OHT) operator on October 11 night.

The suspects were K Senthil (40) of Varichiyur, brother of 'Varichiyur' Selvam, and his relative P Balaguru (46) of Pudhu Colony in Kunnatur.

They duo allegedly hacked to death Kunnatur Panchayat President R Krishnarajan (48) of Kaliamman Kovil Street, Kunnatur, and Panchayat OHT Operator A Muniyasamy alias Kunchu (40) of Puthu Colony, Kunnatur, on October 11.

The duo reportedly confessed to the crime at Karuppayurani police station on Sunday. They were produced before the judicial magistrate on Sunday night and were lodged in Virudhunagar Sub-jail on Monday early morning.

Police said the two, with the help of a few others, murdered Krishnarajan and Muniyasamy around 10 pm on October 11 when the latter were having liquor and ganja together. The suspects had enmity towards Krishnarajan, sources said. Senthil's wife Malarvizhi contested the post of chairperson for the panchayat union council on behalf of DMK but lost as Krishnaraja supported AIADMK candidate Pandi.

Balaguru too had animosity towards Krishnarajan as the latter allegedly had an extramarital affair with former's wife Rajalakshmi. Also Krishnarajan allegedly failed to acquire a contract for Balaguru to gather granite waste from the factories in Kunnatur.

Recently, Senthil and Balaguru met and learned about each other's enmity towards Krishnarajan. Thus the plan to murder Krishnarajan. Sources said Muniyasamy was murdered as he was the sole eyewitness for Krishnarajan's murder. Oomachikulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijayakumar said police were yet to find answers for some crucial questions in the case.