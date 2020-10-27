STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu boy addicted to PUBG game dies by suicide

On Monday evening, when the boy's parents were away, the victim went inside one of the rooms and allegedly ended his life.

Published: 27th October 2020 07:40 PM

Online game PUBG

Online game PUBG (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

ERODE: A 14-year-old boy died by suicide in the district, allegedly upset over not being allowed to play the online game, PUBG by his parents, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Arun, a class 9 student in a private school, was addicted to PUBG (Player Known's battleground) and used to spend much of his time playing the game on his mobile.

Worried about his addiction, his parents took him to a private nursing home in Coimbatore district, where he has been undergoing de-addiction treatment for the past 2 months.

On Monday evening, when the boy's parents were away, the victim went inside one of the rooms and allegedly ended his life.

Later, the parents returned home and found him hanging in his room.

A case was registered and the investigation is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

