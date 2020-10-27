STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TNIE impact | Bribes collected by Tamil Nadu Electricity Board linemen returned 

Acting on TNIE report, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board on Saturday issued memos to linemen who demanded bribe from residents for repair works. 

Published: 27th October 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acting on TNIE report, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board on Saturday issued memos to linemen who demanded bribe from residents for repair works. Residents from Ayyappanthangal had complained that the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) works in their area were not being carried out scientifically.

They said the workmen had been carelessly digging pits to lay water pipelines and were damaging the EB wires in the process. Jal Jeevan Mission is a Central scheme that proposes to offer 55 litres of water per day per household by 2024.

When the residents contacted the linemen’s helpline, they had demanded a bribe of `4,500. However, when TNIE contacted EB officials, they said the public need not pay for the wires on the road. “The residents need to pay only if EB wires inside their homes are damaged. Anything on the road, the government bears the cost. The local officials immediately spoke to the linemen and sorted out the issue,” said a Tangedco official.

Senthil Kumar, one of the residents, said the officials had visited their home and returned the bribe amount. “Also, the linemen were issued a memo seeking an explanation within the next three days. We are very happy about the quick action,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Bribery case
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp