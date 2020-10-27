STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With COVID-19 cases gradually declining, JIPMER to reopen outpatient department

According to a JIPMER release on Tuesday, the OPD will reopen in a calibrated manner on a prior appointment basis from Wednesday

Published: 27th October 2020 08:28 PM

A view of JIPMER in Puducherry | representational picture

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With COVID-19 cases gradually declining, JIPMER, a COVID-19 hospital, has decided to reopen its outpatient department (OPD) from October 28.

According to a JIPMER release on Tuesday, the OPD will reopen in a calibrated manner on a prior appointment basis from Wednesday. Patients who wish to seek consultation from specialised doctors should make phone calls to specific numbers for the particular department as provided on the JIPMER website and book an appointment for tele consultation.

During the tele-consultation, the doctor will give an appointment for in-person examination and assessment to select patients who need such consultation. This is being done to prevent the spread of COVID in hospital OPDs. Patients could also make use of the “Hello JIPMER” mobile app in android phones to book appointments for tele-consultation in JIPMER.

All patients and attenders must wear a mask covering the mouth and nose in hospital and only those with an appointment confirmed by an SMS to the registered mobile phones will be permitted. A single attender only will be permitted with a patient.

